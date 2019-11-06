|
Darlene M. Lucas
February 24, 1945-November 5, 2019
ROCK ISLAND-Darlene M. Lucas, 74, of Rock Island, passed away Tuesday November 5, 2019 at her home.
Memorial visitation will be from 4:00 to 7:00pm on Friday at Wheelan Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan. Memorial donations may be left in Darlene's name to .
Darlene was born on February 24, 1945 in Matherville, the daughter of Martin and Ruth (Hoover) Brasmer. She married Gilbert Lucas on October 22, 1960 in Bettendorf, Iowa. He preceded her in death on November 29, 2003.
Mrs. Lucas had been employed as a dental technician with local dentist. She had enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, bingo and the casino.
Survivors include her children, Betty Dainty, Connie Searl, Barbara (Rusty) Bramhall, Lonnie Dainty, Bonnie Oatman; grandchildren, Jeremy, Jessica, Jon, Brandon, Jennifer, Sarah, John, Nick; great grandchildren, Levi, Camryn, Christopher, William, Anthony; sister, Mary Ann Hines and numerous friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Gilbert "Nick" Lucas; brother, Jack Brasmer; sister, Clarice Engle and son in law, Bill Searl.
Online condolences may be left for the family at wheelanpressly.com.