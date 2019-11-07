|
Elaine K. Schulz
January 13, 1924-November 6, 2019
PRINCETON, IA-Elaine K. Schulz, 95, a lifetime resident of Princeton, IA passed away on November 6, 2019 at Manor Care in Davenport. Visitation will be held Friday, November 8, 2019 from 5-7 pm at Weerts Funeral Home. Services will be held 12:00 noon on Saturday, November 9, 2019 also at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Davenport Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to Heartland Hospice.
Elaine was born January 13, 1924 in Princeton, IA to James and Amelia (Adair) Hirl. She graduated from Clinton High School. She was united in marriage to Charles "Darb" Schulz on September 6, 1947 in Davenport. Her first job was pumping gas at their family owned business (Hirls Standard Station). She owned and operated a hair salon in Princeton along with her sister. Later she worked at Bolls General Store. Elaine was a member of Our Lady of The River Church. She loved playing bingo and making peanut brittle and chocolates at Christmas time, giving away more than she sold.
Survivors include her children, Jerry Schulz of Dewitt, IA. Jan Schulz of Bettendorf, Sandra (Duane) Schulz of Princeton, IA and 1 granddaughter Angela Brown of Davenport, IA.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband,4 sisters and 1 brother.
Published in Quad-City Times on Nov. 7, 2019