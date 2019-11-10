Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gunderson West Funeral Home
7435 University Avenue
Middleton, WI 53562
(608) 831-6761
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
1:30 PM
ATTIC ANGEL PLACE
8301 Old Sauk Road
Middleton, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Helga Dronzek
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helga H. Dronzek


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers

Helga H. Dronzek

September 25, 1930-November 4, 2019

MIDDLETON, WI-Helga H. Dronzek, age 89, of Middleton, passed away on Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, at Attic Angel. Helga was born on Sept. 25, 1930, in Sächsisch-Regen, Romania, to Hermine and Traugott Keller. Helga and her family were evacuated from their hometown during WWII. She was taken to Czechoslovakia with other children before rejoining her family at a refugee camp in Vöcklabruck, Austria. After the war the family settled in Vöcklabruck. Helga attended photography school at the Bayerische Staatslehranstalt für Photographie in Munich, where she met her husband, Werner. Following graduation, Helga worked as a surgical photographer at Chirurgische Universitäts-Klinik, a teaching hospital in Erlangen, Germany.

Helga and Werner married and then immigrated to the U.S., living in Peoria, Ill., where they both worked for a photography studio. They settled in Moline, Ill., where Werner applied his photography skills at Deere and Company. Helga was a swimming and aquatic exercise instructor at the Moline YMCA for 20 years. Her students still credit her for their swimming skills! Helga and Werner loved nature, hiking, road trips, picnics and travelling to favorite destinations such as Germany and Austria to visit family, Rocky Mountain National Park and Door County, Wis.

Helga enjoyed cooking and gardening. She was known for her fabulous meals and passed on her love of cooking to her son and grandson. Helga loved classical music, reading and in her later years, enjoyed researching and communicating on her iPad. She spent her last years at Attic Angel in Middleton, Wis., where she was wasn't shy to occasionally take over the chair exercise class to the delight of her fellow residents.

Helga is survived by her son, Rainer Dronzek (Nancy); grandson, John Dronzek; niece, Dietlind Pedarnig (Florian); and nephew, Hartwin Keller (Christine). She was preceded in death by husband, Werner; and brother, Helmut.

A special thank you to the Attic Angel Households staff and Dr. Arpad Olajos and staff for their loving and compassionate care.

A celebration of life will be held at ATTIC ANGEL PLACE, 8301 Old Sauk Road, Middleton, at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019. A short graveside service will be held at Moline Memorial Park in the spring.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be sent to Sansum Diabetes Research Institute or The Prairie Enthusiasts. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson West

Funeral & Cremation Care

7435 University Ave.

(608) 831-6761

Published in Quad-City Times on Nov. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Helga's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -