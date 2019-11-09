|
Rex Michael Idlewine
July 29, 1957-November 7, 2019
OLIN, IA-Rex Michael Idlewine, 62, of Olin, entered eternity on Thursday, November 7, 2019 while under the care of Unity Pointt. Lukes Hospital in Cedar Rapids. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at 10:30am, Fry Funeral Home, Tipton, with the Rev. Ronald Lashmit officiating. Burial will follow in the Stanwood Cemetery with military graveside rites. Visitation will be held on Monday, November 11, 2019 from 4:00 to 7:00 pm at Fry Funeral Home, Tipton. Masonic Services will be held Monday night at 7:00pm at the funeral home. A memorial has been established for Hospice and The Gift Of Life. Online condolences may be shared at www.fryfuneralhome.com.
Rex was born on July 29, 1957 and was the son of Walter Richard and Rita Mary Schroeder Idlewine. Rex graduated from Tipton High School with the Class of 1976. He served his country by enlisting in the United States Army. On June 12, 1982 Rex was united in marriage to Jenny Louise Ketelsen in Tipton. Rex was a member of the Stanwood Masonic Lodge, a 4-H Exchange Leader, served on the Stanwood City Ambulance Board and was a trustee of the Freemont Township.
Those who survive and remember Rex are his wife, Jenny Idlewine of Olin, Iowa; daughter, Elizabeth (Kyle) Voss of New Liberty, Iowa and son, Jeramy (Jessica) Idlewine, of Bennett, Iowa; 6 grandchildren, Alexandria, Wyatt, Landan, Brooklynn, Emma and Gunner; sisters, Mary of Davenport, Lou of Rochester, and Martha of Joplin, MO., and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Rita; Brothers, Jim and Pete, and his sister, Peg.