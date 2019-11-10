Home

The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road
Davenport, IA 52807
(563) 391-6202
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road
Davenport, IA 52807
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
New Life Baptist Church
Vera L. Cook


1926 - 2019
Vera L. Cook Obituary

Vera L. Cook

April 19, 1926-November 8, 2019

DAVENPORT-Vera L. Cook, 93, of Davenport, passed away Friday, November 8, 2019 at Genesis East Medical Center. Funeral services will be Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at 10 am at New Life Baptist Church. Visitation will be Tuesday from 5 pm until 7 pm at The Runge Mortuary. Burial will be Davenport Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the church. Online condolences may be left at www.rungemortuary.com.

Vera was born April 19, 1926 in Davenport to Jess and Ebol (Dopler) Cook.

She had worked for 36 years at Oscar Mayer where she was a meat cutter. Vera liked the Iowa Hawkeyes, Elvis, collecting different items and playing cards. She will be missed dearly by her family, many friends and church family.

Those left to honor her memory include her sister, Betty Richardson, many nieces and nephews and special sons, Dave and Terry Clausen. Her parents, 11 siblings and special son, Craig Clausen preceded her in death.

Published in Quad-City Times on Nov. 10, 2019
