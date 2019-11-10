|
Jack E. Clark
July 18, 1928-November 8, 2019
DAVENPORT-Funeral services and Mass of Christian Burial for Jack E. Clark, 91, of Davenport, will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church, 4105 N. Division Street, Davenport. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Davenport. The family will greet friends from 3 until 6 p.m. Monday at the Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, 614 N. Main Street, Davenport with a prayer service at 3 p.m. There will be additional visitation Tuesday at church from 10 until 11a.m. Memorials may be made to Our Lady of Victory, Right to Life, or Genesis Hospice.
Jack passed away Friday, November 8, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family.
Jack was born on July 18, 1928 in Davenport, a son of Alfred and Martha (Thompson) Clark. He proudly served our country in the Marine Corps from 1946 until 1948 and had recently been honored to participate in the Honor Flight.
Jack was united in marriage to Mary Ann Yager on January 27, 1951 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Bettendorf.
Jack owned and operated Clark's Barber Shop for 49 years, retiring in 1995.
Jack had a wonderful sense of humor and was quick with a joke. His passion was tending to his yard. Jack was also a great fan of John Wayne and collected a lot of The Duke's memorabilia over the years.
Jack is survived by his wife of 68 years, Mary Ann, Davenport; children: Andrea (Mike) Byington, Walcott, Mike (Cindy) Clark, Birchwood, Wisconsin, Pam (Mike) Crane, Morganton, Georgia, Marty Clark, Penobscot, Maine, Tim (Sarah) Clark, Rice Lake, Wisconsin, Jean (Pat) Kamp, Granger, Iowa; grandchildren: Katy Brown, Jay Byington, Matt and Brandy Clark, Jessie Bender, Cody and Greta Kent, Brie, Cole, and Ella Clark, and Josh and Erin Kamp; seven great-grandchildren and a sister and brother-in-law, June and Dick "Butch" Knuth, Seminole, Florida and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents. May they rest in peace.
The Clark family would like to thank Genesis Hospice, especially Julie VanMelekebeke for all the loving and compassionate care shown to Jack in his final days.