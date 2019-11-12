Home

Schultz Funeral Home
611 Fulton Street
Grand Mound, IA 52751
(563) 847-3271
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
WellSpire Westwing Place
DeWitt., IA
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Paul United Methodist Church,
Lolla Faye Lambert


1923 - 2019
Lolla Faye Lambert Obituary

Lolla Faye Lambert

April 9, 1923-November 10, 2019

GRAND MOUND, IA-Lolla Faye Lambert, 96, formerly of Grand Mound, Iowa, passed away peacefully Sunday, November 10, 2019, at WellSpire Westwing Place in DeWitt.

The family will receive relatives and friends at St. Paul United Methodist Church, Grand Mound, from 10:00 until 10:45 a.m. Wednesday, November 13, 2019. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday at the church with Pastor Denise Anderberg officiating. Burial will be at Mount Hope Cemetery, Maquoketa.

A full obituary may be viewed at www.schultzfuneralhomes.com

Published in Quad-City Times on Nov. 12, 2019
