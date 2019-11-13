Home

Weerts Funeral Home
3625 Jersey Ridge Rd
Davenport, IA 52807
563-355-4433
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Weerts Funeral Home
3625 Jersey Ridge Rd
Davenport, IA 52807
Funeral Mass
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Victory Catholic Parish
Davenport, IA
Burial
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
Davenport Memorial Park
Helen T. Jorgenson


1934 - 2019
Helen T. Jorgenson Obituary

Helen T. Jorgenson

November 11, 2019

DAVENPORT-Helen T. Jorgenson, 85, of Davenport, passed away Monday, November 11, 2019 at her home surrounded by her loving family. Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, November 15, 2019 at 10am at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Parish, Davenport, Iowa. Visitation will be held on Thursday, November 14, 2019 from 4-7pm at Weerts Funeral Home, Jersey Ridge and Kimberly. Burial will be at Davenport Memorial Park following mass. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Helen's name may be made to Humility of Mary Shelter, Davenport, Iowa.

Helen was born in 1934 to John and Anna Wilson in Davenport, Iowa. She graduated from Alleman High School in 1952. On May 25, 1957, she was united in marriage to Elmer Jorgenson, he preceded her in death in 2002. Helen was an active member of Our Lady of Victory Catholic Parish. Helen loved being with her family and had a very close bond with her sisters. She was very independent and loved to travel; she was an avid reader and enjoyed keeping up with current events. Helen made many lifelong friends through her card clubs.

Helen is survived by her children: Sharon Jorgenson of Muscatine, Iowa, Evelyn (Garold) Oliver of Olathe, Kansas, Mavis (John) Rhoades of Oregon, Wisconsin, Carol Jorgenson of Kansas City, Missouri, Katherine (Randy Kruger) Jorgenson of Letts, Iowa, and Ken (Darcey) Jorgenson of Blue Grass, Iowa; seven grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren; three sisters: Joan Wilson, Lolita Schlapfer, and Dorothy DeMink; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, two brothers, and a sister.

Online condolences may be made to Helen's family by visiting her obituary at www.weertsfh.com

Published in Quad-City Times on Nov. 13, 2019
