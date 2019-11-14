|
Joseph "Joe" M. Landuit
November 11, 2019
ORION-Joseph "Joe" M. Landuit, 65, of Orion passed away November 11, 2019 surrounded by his family at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City.
Funeral services will be 11am Monday at Schroder Mortuary in Silvis. Visitation will be 1-4pm Sunday at the mortuary. Burial will be in Dayton Corners Cemetery in Colona. Memorials may be made to the family.
Survivors include his wife Donna; children Ryan and Amanda; sisters Janice (Steve) Hood of Sherrard and Lois (Ken) Grage of Silvis and a brother Stanley (Kimberly) Landuit of Lakeland, FL.
Published in Quad-City Times on Nov. 14, 2019