Peter Jens Lassen
February 20, 1947-November 10, 2019
CLINTON-Peter Jens Lassen age 72 of Clinton, passed away Sunday, November 10, 2019 at Mercy One Medical Center in Clinton. Cremation rites have been accorded. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Monday, November 18th from 4-7 PM at the Pape Funeral Home. A memorial service will begin at 7 PM on Monday. Inurnment will take place on Tuesday, November 19th at the Rock Island Arsenal. Online condolences may be left at www.papefh.com.
Peter Jens Lassen was born on February 20, 1947 in Kosel, Germany, the son of Adolf and Lieselotte (Nissen) Lassen. He came to the United States with his family in 1955 where they lived in Low Moor, Iowa. Peter attended DeWitt High School until he enlisted with the United States Navy. Peter served with the United States Navy from 1964-1970 where he received the Vietnam Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal, National Defense Service Medal and awarded the Purple Heart Medal for injuries received in action. Upon completion of his two tours in the Vietnam Nam war, he returned home, went back to Dewitt High School, and completed his education receiving his high school diploma. Peter worked on his family's farm and drove truck from coast to coast, making many friends along the way. Peter married Karen Madlock on May 30, 1987 in Clinton. Peter loved spending time with his family, and friends, most of all his grandchildren, and caring for his dogs Chewy and the late Chaz.
Peter is survived by his wife Karen; his six children, Peter and (Margarita) Lassen of Lytle, TX, Tyson Lassen of Low Moor, Andrew Lassen of Clinton, Tylor Herrera of Beverly Hills, FL, Cody Lassen of Low Moor and Cory and (Sarah) Lassen of Low Moor; seven grandchildren, a brother Uwe and (Diana) Lassen of Clinton and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; Adolf and Lisa, his uncle Christian Lassen and a niece Anita Lassen.
Published in Quad-City Times on Nov. 15, 2019