Edythe Pearson
January of 1923-November 6, 2019
DAVENPORT-Edythe Pearson passed away on November 6, 2019 at Genesis East hospital in Davenport, Iowa from complications of a sudden respiratory infection. At the time of her death she was a resident of St. Mary Healthcare Center in Davenport.
Edythe was born in January of 1923, the eldest of four children of James A. Rentz and Elizabeth LeGrange of Hampton, Illinois. She was a graduate of East Moline High school. She married Durward Morrison in September of 1942. They resided in Carbon Cliff, Illinois while Edythe worked as a clerk at the Moline Public Library, and raised one daughter. In the 1970's they relocated to Bettendorf, Iowa where Edythe volunteered as an information desk receptionist at the Iowa Welcome Center in LeClaire. Edythe was active with a local amateur choral group "The Sing-a-Lings" entertaining residents of area nursing homes, and with choir at her church. Her first marriage ended with the death of her husband in 2002. In December of 2004 she remarried to Victor E. Pearson of Moline, Illinois. They continued to reside in Bettendorf until his death in June of 2014.
Edythe is survived by her brother James Rentz Jr. of Orlando, Florida, her daughter Deirdre (Gerald) Stebbins of West Branch, Iowa, and her two grandchildren, Brittany Stebbins of Cedar Rapids, Iowa and Dana Stebbins of Franklin, Indiana. She was preceded in death by her parents, sisters Jean (Elmer) Jahn, Phyllis (Don) Shaw, and her aforementioned husbands.
A celebration of life will be held at 1:30 pm on Saturday, November 23rd at the Unitarian Universalist Church at 3707 Eastern Avenue in Davenport. Donations may be made in her name to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.
Published in Quad-City Times from Nov. 16 to Nov. 23, 2019