William M. (Bill) Barclay


1931 - 2019
William (Bill) M. Barclay

May 20, 1931-November 4, 2019

MESA, AZ-William (Bill) M. Barclay of Mesa, Arizona, formerly of Davenport, passed away peacefully on November 4, 2019. The third child of Scottish immigrants and the only family member to be born in the United States, he was born May 20, 1931 in Davenport. All family members have preceded him in death.

A 1949 graduate of Davenport High School, Bill attended Augustana College for two years prior to entering the U. S. Army in 1951. After serving a tour of duty in the Korean Conflict, he enrolled in University of Iowa earning a B.S. in Commerce.

Bill married Joan M. Redoutey of Dayton, Ohio on January 25, 1969. They celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary this year.

Mr. Barclay spent thirty-five years in various sales capacities in the women's apparel business representing smaller companies based in New York. September 1, 1970 he joined the newly formed WomensWear division of Levi Strauss & Co based in San Francisco, CA. Later he joined the New York Region in Executive Sales, retiring in February 1996 after twenty-five years of service.

A great fan of baseball and golf Bill and his wife retired to Mesa, Arizona to enjoy these sports. He joined and supported the Arizona University of Iowa Alumni group and traveled extensively around the world.

Published in Quad-City Times on Nov. 17, 2019
