Marsha C. McElroy Paxton
April 11, 1947-November 13, 2019
DAVENPORT-Funeral Services and Celebration of Life for Marsha C. McElroy Paxton, 72, a resident of Davenport, will be 10:30am Monday, November 18, 2019 at Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, downtown Davenport. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery. The family will greet friends Sunday, November 17, 2019 from 1:00pm until 4:00pm at the funeral home. Marsha requested that you dress in casual wear, especially Hawkeyes, Cubs, or Bears. Marsha passed away Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at Genesis Medical Center, East Rusholme Campus, surrounded by her family after a brief illness.
Marsha Carolyn McElroy was born April 11, 1947 in Takoma Park, Maryland, a daughter of Charles and Lorraine (Snead) McElroy. She was a Logistic Management Specialist at the Rock Island Arsenal, retiring after 44 years of service. Marsha was a Life-Master Bridge player, professional shopper, enjoyed socializing with friends and was a huge fan of the Iowa Hawkeyes, Chicago Cubs and Chicago Bears.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Autism Speaks.
Those left to honor Marsha's memory include her siblings: Peg (John) Fraser, Iowa City, Cathy (Dean) Maupin and Julia McElroy Russell, all of Davenport; nieces: Victoria (Toni) Smeaton, Kimberly Zachary, Kristen Rose, Karli Graves and Elizabeth Belsky; 4 grandnieces and 4 grandnephews; lifelong friend, Phyllis Viner of Davenport; and special friends, Michelle and Terry Mendoza of Davenport. She was preceded in death by her parents.
The family would like extend a special thank you to the staff at Genesis East Intensive Care Unit and Emergency Room for their compassion and care.
For more information and online condolences: http:/www.hmdfuneralhome.com.
Published in Quad-City Times on Nov. 16, 2019