|
|
Marliese M. Christian
November 19, 1392-November 5, 2019
BARABOO, WI-Marliese M. Christian peacefully passed away on November 5, 2019. Her husband of 59 years, John Christian preceded her in death in 2016. In 1993 John and Marliese retired to their vacation home in Baraboo, WI. Marliese is survived by her sister Irmgard Adamczyk, Germany. Her son Roland Christian and wife Johanna, grandchildren Sarah, Laura and Hannes. Her daughter Dorothy Christian and partner Regula, and grandson Karlton. Funeral services will be Monday, November 25, 2019 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 727 8th Street, Baraboo, WI 53913. Visitation is 12-1p.m., with services at 1p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in Marliese's name may be made to SSM Health Hospice House, 915 12th Street, Baraboo, WI 53913. The Redlin Funeral Home in Baraboo, WI is assisting the family.
Published in Quad-City Times on Nov. 18, 2019