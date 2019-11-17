Home

The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road
Davenport, IA 52807
(563) 391-6202
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road
Davenport, IA 52807
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
12:00 PM
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road
Davenport, IA 52807
Castella McMahan


1941 - 2019
Castella McMahan Obituary

Castella McMahan

April 28, 1941-November 9, 2019

ST. PAUL, MN-Castella McMahan, 78, went home to be with her Lord on Saturday, November 9, 2019, peacefully surrounded by her loved ones at the Lynblomsten Care Center in St. Paul, MN. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 p.m. Thursday, November 21, 2019 at the Runge Mortuary, with visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. Burial will be in Pine Hill Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.

Castella was born on April 28, 1941 in Crawfordsville, AR. The oldest daughter of Cassie and Horace Whitfield. She became a member of Apostle Lee's Church, which she loved dearly. Accepting the Lord Jesus as her Savior was one of her greatest gifts. She would talk about Jesus and pray for nearly everyone she met.

Survivors include her children: Carolyn Jones (Michael), St. Paul, MN, Ida Miller (Dempsey), Apoka, FL, Milton Whitfield, Iowa City, IA, Melvin Whitfield Davenport IA, Charlie McMahan (Patrice), Cedar Rapids, IA, Arnell McMahan (Shelley), Pukwana, SD, LaGail McMahan, St. Paul, MN and Deon McMahan, St. Paul, MN; sisters: Nora Williams, Columbus, GA, Bessie Wilson (John), Rock Island, IL, Elle Spearman, Rock Island, IL, Esther Dillion, Tulsa, OK, Remell Shaw (Joseph), West Memphis, AR, Barbara Reel (Vurdy), West Memphis, AR, Lula Davies (Daniel), Little Rock, AR and Nylon Barlow, Memphis, TN; brothers: Willie Whitfield (Jutta), Davenport, IA, Pastor Lonnie Whitfield (Renee), Olive Branch, MS and Ray Charles Moon (Flora), West Memphis, AR; 25 grandchildren; 28 great grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her sons, Archie Whitfield and Danny Whitfield; brothers: Jimmie Lee Brown, Joe Whitfield, Henry Whitfield and Nate Kimbrough.

A very special thank you to Darenda Williams, Cassie's favorite caretaker.

Published in Quad-City Times on Nov. 17, 2019
