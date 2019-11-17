Home

Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA 52803
(563) 322-4438
Service
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
12:30 AM - 1:30 PM
St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church
Davenport, IA
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
1:30 PM
St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church
Davenport, IA
William R. Tucker


1930 - 2019
William R. Tucker Obituary

William R. Tucker

April 7, 1930-November 15, 2019

DAVENPORT-William R. Tucker, 89, of Davenport passed away peacefully Friday, November 15, 2019 in the presence of his family at the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be 1:30p.m. Monday, November 18, 2019 at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, Davenport. Burial will be in Davenport Memorial Park. Visitation will be Monday from 12:30p.m. until the time of the Mass in the gathering space at church.

Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.

Bill was born April 7, 1930 in Des Moines, Iowa, a son of Lura (Pettijohn) and Glenn Tucker, Sr. He proudly served our country in the Air Force during the Korean War.

He was united in marriage to Eileen Ripperger on June 20, 1959 at St. Peter's Catholic Church, Buffalo.

Bill retired as director of purchasing for the Davenport Community School District in 1992.

Bill was an avid bowler and is in the Iowa Bowling Hall of Fame and served as the president of the 700 Club of America in 1986. He also enjoyed fishing, water-skiing, and golf. In his younger years he was an accomplished roller-skater. Bill was a swim referee at the club, high school, and college levels. He beamed whenever his grandchildren were around.

Memorials may be made to the Stead Family Children's Hospital at the University of Iowa.

Survivors include his wife of 60 years, Eileen, Davenport, children: Sheryl Tucker, North Liberty, Iowa, Daniel (Patricia) Tucker, Palatine, Illinois, Robin (Thomas) Watkinson, Telluride, Colorado; grandchildren: Grant (Nicole), and Carter Luense, Mitchell (Natalie), Elizabeth "Danny", and Jennifer Tucker, and Morgan Watkinson; great-grandchildren: Talan and Masyn; siblings: Betty Hume, Kathleen Green, both of Lakeland, Florida, and Glenn Tucker, Jr., Lake Park, Georgia.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.hmdfuneralhome.com

Published in Quad-City Times on Nov. 17, 2019
