|
|
Michael John McIntyre
September 24, 1961-November 13, 2019
WINDSOR HEIGHTS, IA-Beloved son, brother, uncle, and dear friend to many, Mike "Mac" McIntyre passed away unexpectedly but peacefully in his sleep on Wednesday November 13, 2019. A 1980 graduate of Davenport Central High School, Mike worked for many years at Sancho's Restaurant and then later at I-80 truck stop. He was proceeded in death by parents Richard Lee and Jean Marie McIntyre. His kindness and sense of humor will be greatly missed by his loved ones, including sisters, Paula Kent, Terry Toulouse, and Kathy Ewoldt; brothers, Jeff, Jim, and Dan; and many nephews, nieces, and close friends. A celebration of life will be held at Sancho's Restaurant on May 2, 2020.
Published in Quad-City Times on Nov. 19, 2019