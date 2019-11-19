|
Betty J. Stebens-Lake
December 3, 1934-November 18, 2019
DAVENPORT-Betty J. Stebens-Lake, 84, of Davenport passed away on Monday, November 18, 2019 at the Davenport Lutheran Home.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday at McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home, Bettendorf. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until service time at the funeral home. Interment will be in Pine Hill Cemetery, Davenport. Memorials in Betty's honor may be directed to the Buffalo Volunteer Fire Department or to Hospice Compassus.
Betty was born on December 3, 1934 in Davenport, the daughter of Raymond and Bernadine (Westerhof) Berg. On October 4, 1955, she married Arthur Stebens in Viola, Illinois. Prior to her retirement in 1996, she worked as a bookkeeper for M & H Machine Co. Betty was known for her love to dance. She enjoyed crocheting and crafting. Betty was also a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles #235.
Those left to honor her memory are her children, Steve (Debbie) Stebens of Buffalo, Iowa, Sherrill Kipp of Davenport; six grandchildren, Mariah, Jamie, Hannah, Chris, Sunnie, and JJ; seven great-grandchildren, Austin, Lexi, Colton, Hattie, Maddie, Kadin, and Kaylee; sisters, Margaret Gillespie of Pleasant Valley, Iowa, Marilyn Daly of Arlington, Texas, Janice Bradley of Eldridge, Iowa, Carolyn Ferguson of Bettendorf; and brother, Al Berg of Park View, Iowa.
She was preceded in death by her husbands, Art Stebens, Chuck Lake; infant brother, Melvin; granddaughters, Rebecca and Shannon; and son-in-law, John.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff, nurses, and hospice chaplain at Hospice Compassus, as well as the staff at Davenport Lutheran Home for their exceptional care and kindness.
Online condolences may be shared with Betty's family at www.McGinnis-Chambers.com.