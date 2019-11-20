|
Linda Lou Hannes
August 31, 1944-November 18, 2019
TIPTON-Linda Lou Hannes, 75, of Tipton, entered eternity on Monday, November 18, 2019 while under the care of the Bird House Hospice Home of Johnson County. Visitation and funeral services will be held on Friday, November 22, beginning with visitation at noon and funeral services starting at 3:00 pm at Fry Funeral Home, Tipton. Burial with full military rites will follow in the Shawver Cemetery, Cedar Bluffs, Iowa. A memorial fund has been established in her memory. Online condolences may be shared at www.fryfuneralhome.com.
Linda was born on August 31, 1944 in Davenport, Iowa. She was the daughter of George Ransom Mueller and Melva Laura Nebergall Mueller. Linda graduated from Tipton High School and received her Associates Degree as a Registered Nurse in 1977. She served her country as a 1st Lieutenant in the U.S. Army Reserves in the Medical Detachment Unit in Cedar Rapids from 1981 to 1985. She was a member of the Tipton United Methodist Church and enjoyed her home in the country, her family and her friends and their special girls-nights-out at the Tipton Country Club.
Linda is survived by her children, Tracey (Chris) Hughes of Davenport, Iowa, and Terry (Tracy) Stotler of Solon, Iowa; her stepson, Lyle (Josie) Hannes of Fairfield, Iowa; Sister, Diane Chambliss of Tipton and her brother, Larry (Diana Jo) Mueller of Tipton; 9 grandchildren, Britton Stotler, Alyssa Stotler, Samantha Hughes, Brady Stotler, Eric Hannes, Danielle Hannes, Victoria Hannes, Jace Hannes and Teague Hannes. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Dan Hannes, brothers, Jerry Mueller and Keith Mueller, stepson, Sean Hannes, brother-in-law, Ron Chambliss, mother and father-in-law, Robert Hannes, Sr. and Mary Hannes and brother-in-law, Roscoe Hocker and Robert Hannes, Jr.