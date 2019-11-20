Home

Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home Inc
201 E 4Th Ave
Milan, IL 61264
(309) 756-5513
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home Inc
201 E 4Th Ave
Milan, IL 61264
Service
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home Inc
201 E 4Th Ave
Milan, IL 61264
Shirley M. Rursch


1944 - 2019
Shirley M. Rursch Obituary

Shirley M. Rursch

April 26, 1944-November 18, 2019

TAYLOR RIDGE-Shirley M. Rursch, 75, of Taylor Ridge, passed away on Monday, November 18, 2019 at UnityPoint Health-Trinity, Rock Island. Services for Mrs. Rursch will be 10 am, Friday, November 22, 2019 at the Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan. Visitation will be Thursday, November 21, 2019 from 2 pm to 6 pm at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Edgington Cemetery. Memorials may be made to family.

Shirley was born on April 26, 1944 in rural Scott County, Iowa, a daughter of Harold and Leona (Arp) Puck. She married Clair Rursch on October 24, 1970 in Davenport. He preceded her in death on December 15, 2017. Shirley worked for Modern Woodman of America, Rock Island for 30 years, retiring in 2012. She loved music, and was an accomplished seamstress and baker. Shirley was an avid collector of Coca-Cola memorabilia.

Those left to cherish her memory include her children, Randy (Sue) Rursch, Milan and Russell Rursch, Rock Island; two grandsons, Nick (Nicole) Leingang and Steven Leingang (and his fiancé, Caitlyn Hart); two great-grandsons, Aidan and Lucas; brother, Kenneth Puck, Davenport; brother-in-law, Kenneth Pottebaum, Davenport; friends of the family, Dion Baal, and Debra Leese; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Nancy Rursch, Marvin and Denise Rursch, Donald and JoAnn Rursch and John Robert and Dorothy Rursch; numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Clair; sisters and a brother-in-law, Eleanor and Norm Andreas, and Marvella Pottebaum; brothers-in-laws and sisters-in-law, Duane and Barbara Rursch, Lois and Nels Anderson, and Orville Rursch; and special friend, Barb Randles. Online condolences may be left for the family at wheelanpressly.com

Published in Quad-City Times on Nov. 20, 2019
