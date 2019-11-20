|
Dennis J. Goetz
December 8, 1944-November 15, 2019
WATERLOO-Goetz, 74, of Waterloo, formerly of Davenport, died Friday November 15, at UnityPoint-Allen Hospital.
He was born December 8, 1944, in Davenport, the son of Raymond and Mildred Wishart Goetz. He married Carol Gould in 1971 in Davenport.
Dennis served our country honorably in the United States Army, in the First Infantry Division, including a tour in Vietnam. He received his Bachelors' and Masters' degrees from the University of Northern Iowa and was a member of Nazareth Lutheran Church, Cedar Falls for many years.
Dennis was a teacher of Industrial Technology at East Waterloo High School and at Columbus High School where he also was the wrestling coach. His teaching career consisted of 41 years serving the youth of Waterloo.
Survived by, his wife, Carol; a son, Kurt (Lillian Kabakali) Goetz, of Los Angeles, CA; a daughter, Kimberly (Steve) Oliver, of Bonaire, Georgia; a grand-daughter, Kaylie; a sister, Carol Bargmann, of Sartell MN.; four sisters-in-law, Maureen Goetz, of Cedar Falls, Ann Goetz, of East Moline, Donna Goetz, of Decatur Ill., and Nancy Gould, of West DesMoines.
Preceded in death by: Parents, three brothers: Raymond, Richard, and David Goetz, two sisters: Lois Minard and Mary Mattson.
Visitation will be Monday November 25, from 4 p.m.- 6 p.m.at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway, where at 4 p.m. sharp full military rites will be conducted by the United States Army Honor Guard, Waterloo AMVETS Post 19 and Evansdale AMVETS Post 31.
As Dennis requested, there will be no additional services.
Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway, Waterloo is in charge of services.
Condolences can be left online at hagartywaychoffgrarup.com