Connie Kay Noe
December 18, 1961-November 13, 2019
Connie Kay Noe, 57, of Davenport, IA went home to be with Jesus on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at Genesis East, Davenport. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. in Bettendorf Community Center, 2204 Grant Street, Bettendorf, IA, on Friday, November 22.
Connie was born on December 18, 1961 to Ernest and Kathryn Speth in Davenport, IA. She worked for many years in customer service.
Connie was a devoted, loving mother who spent her entire life giving love and nurturing all friends and their families. Her home was always a welcoming place to be in. She enjoyed collecting pictures, working puzzles, coloring books, Bingo and especially eating fresh strawberries.
Surviving are her twin children, Randey and Mandey Noe; grandson, Dakquta; mother, Kathryn; and devoted companion, Kevin Wall.
Published in Quad-City Times on Nov. 20, 2019