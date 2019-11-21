|
Anthony G. "Tony" Wiszowaty
May 15, 1948-November 19, 2019
ELDRIDGE-Funeral Services and a Mass of Christian Burial for Anthony G. "Tony" Wiszowaty, 71, a resident of Eldridge, Iowa will be 4:00pm Friday, November 22, 2019, at St. Ann's Catholic Church, 16550 – 290th Street, Long Grove, Iowa. Cremation rites will be accorded following the Mass. The family will greet friends Friday at church from 2:00pm until the time of the service. Tony passed away Tuesday, November 19, 2019, surrounded by his family. Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Tony was born May 15, 1948 in Chicago, a son of Anthony and Mary (Rekosiewicz) Wiszowaty. He earned an MA in Educational Administration from Northwestern University. Tony married Bonnie Rovin August 1, 1971 in Chicago. They have celebrated 48 years of marriage.
After his time in the Marine Reserves, Tony's entrepreneurial spirit built his own businesses to provide for his family before immersing himself in real estate for 30 plus years. His passion for people -meeting, learning from, and teaching- is visible in any conversation he has had. He spent all of his time and energy bettering himself and everyone he met. Then he spent all available time and energy on his wife, kids, grandchildren, and extended family and friends.
Those left to honor Tony's memory include his loving wife, Bonnie; children: Erin Beth (Scott) Garvin, Robin (Mike Wagner) Wiszowaty, and Adam (Jessica) Wiszowaty; grandchildren: Wesley, Jasper, Reegan, Boden, Oliver, and Archer; siblings: Antoinette (Lawrence) Kunkel, Terry (Donald) Gimbel, and Rosemary (Robert) Florczak. He was preceded in death by his parents.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation or the .
