Nancy Marie Spain
October 6, 1955-November 21, 2019
PETERSVILLE, IA-Nancy Marie Spain, 64, of Petersville, Iowa, passed away Thursday, November 21, 2019, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City.
Nancy was born October 6, 1955, in DeWitt, Iowa, to Harold and Betty (Petersen) Kruse. After graduating from Central Community Schools in DeWitt, she received an associate degree from Clinton Community College and later a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University. She worked at Clinton Corn (later ADM). Nancy was united in marriage to Larry Spain on June 4, 1983, at Grace Lutheran Church in DeWitt. The couple resided on a farm on the North side of Petersville, Iowa, where they raised four boys. Nancy later worked at Delwood Elementary School. She also served as a volunteer 4-H leader for the Delmar Hot-Shots for over 20 years.
In May of 2005 Nancy received a "Gift-of-Life" kidney transplant at the University of Wisconsin, Madison, and with her passing, Nancy was also an organ donor.
Nancy was a lifelong member of Grace Lutheran Church, DeWitt, where she was a faithful servant, volunteering in many capacities including teaching Sunday School and serving on the Grace Camp Board. Nancy was a selfless giver, always placing the needs of others above her own. She found the good in everyone around her including her school kids, 4-H members, and all those she encountered. In all the ways she served, being a wife, mother, and grandmother were her most cherished roles. She will be greatly missed by everyone she touched.
She is survived by her husband of 36 years, Larry; sons, Jason (Carissa) and their children, Ryleigh, Raegan, and Dylan all of Welton, Jesse (Jenna Olson) of Delmar, Jeremy (Amy) and their children, Emma, Eli, and Ella all of Maquoketa, Joseph (fiancée Mariah Reed) of DeWitt; siblings, Marilyn (Bob) Mundt of DeWitt, Bill (Susan) Kruse of DeWitt, Janet (Jim) Ham of Osage, Jolene Kruse of Bettendorf; nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, a brother and sister-in-law, Alan (Janice) Kruse.
Visitation will be from 2 until 6 p.m. Sunday, November 24, 2019, at Grace Lutheran Church, DeWitt. Service of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, November 25, 2019, in the church. Burial will follow at Elmwood Cemetery, DeWitt.
In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, memorials may be made to the Welton, Charlotte, or Delmar Volunteer Fire Departments.
