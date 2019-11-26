|
Gary Alan Pietz
March 1, 1951-November 12, 2019
Mesa, AZ-Gary Alan Pietz formerly of Bettendorf, IA passed away in Mesa, Tuesday, November 12, 2019 after a long battle with cancer.
Cremation rites have been accorded and there will be no visitation or memorial service.
Gary was born March 1, 1951 in Davenport, IA the son of Marion and Catherine (Clark) Pietz. He grew up in Bettendorf, IA and graduated from Bettendorf High School in 1970. Gary married Donna Hearring Baldwin on April 21, 1979.
Gary and his wife, Donna owned several retail businesses at the Mesa Marketplace in Mesa, AZ. Gary's lifelong passion was golf. He designed and built Spring Creek Golf Club in 1998 in Hayward, WI and in 2002 designed and built Black Bear Golf Club in Minong, WI.
Those left to honor his memory are his wife, Donna, Mesa, their sons, David (Trish) Baldwin and John (Jenny) Baldwin all of Minneapolis. Siblings, Marilyn (Chuck) Pierce of Davenport and Pamela Holdorf of Eldridge, sisters-in-law, Sandy Pietz of Milwaukee and Judy Dunbar of Minneapolis, an aunt Donna Maxfield, Bettendorf, and many nieces and nephews.
Gary was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Roger Pietz and brother-in-law, Stephen Dunbar. May he rest in peace.
Published in Quad-City Times on Nov. 26, 2019