Julia Ann Martin
May 5, 1951-November 28, 2019
TIPTON-Julia Ann Martin, 68, of Tipton, entered eternity on Thanksgiving Day, November 28, 2019, while under the care of the Bird House Hospice House in Iowa City. Visitation will be held on Saturday, December 7, 2019 from 9:00 – 11:00 AM with memorial services beginning at 11:00 AM in the Trinity Lutheran Church, Tipton, with lunch to follow. Pastor Beth Wartick officiating. Burial will follow at a later date. Online condolences may be shared at www.fryfuneralhome.com. A memorial fund has been established in her name with the proceeds donated to her family.
Published in Quad-City Times on Nov. 30, 2019