Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Trinity Lutheran Church
Tipton, IA
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Trinity Lutheran Church
Tipton, IA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Julia Martin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Julia Ann Martin


1951 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Julia Ann Martin Obituary

Julia Ann Martin

May 5, 1951-November 28, 2019

TIPTON-Julia Ann Martin, 68, of Tipton, entered eternity on Thanksgiving Day, November 28, 2019, while under the care of the Bird House Hospice House in Iowa City. Visitation will be held on Saturday, December 7, 2019 from 9:00 – 11:00 AM with memorial services beginning at 11:00 AM in the Trinity Lutheran Church, Tipton, with lunch to follow. Pastor Beth Wartick officiating. Burial will follow at a later date. Online condolences may be shared at www.fryfuneralhome.com. A memorial fund has been established in her name with the proceeds donated to her family.

Published in Quad-City Times on Nov. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Julia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -