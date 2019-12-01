Home

Thomas Edward "Tom" McDonnell


1942 - 2019
Thomas Edward "Tom" McDonnell Obituary

Thomas ("Tom") Edward McDonnell

November 25, 1942-November 9, 2019

MOUNT PLEASANT, SC-Thomas ("Tom") Edward McDonnell of Mount Pleasant, SC, formerly longtime resident of Greenwich, Connecticut, passed away Saturday evening, November 9, 2019 surrounded by his family after a lengthy battle with Alzheimer's disease. Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home is assisting the family with local arrangements.

Born to Jack and Mary McDonnell in Davenport Iowa on November 25, 1942, Tom was the second of five children, including John, William, Mary Anne, and Edward. He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Carol and adult children: Chris (Jackie), Ed (Ashley), and Katherine (Simon). Five wonderful grandchildren include: Terra McDonnell, Tama, and Angus Read as well as Arden and Tucker McDonnell.

After graduating from Davenport Assumption High School, Tom went on to earn both his Bachelor and Master of Arts degrees from the University of Notre Dame. Tom then moved to San Francisco to teach high school English. From there, he moved to New York City, where he met and married Carol Von Elm (Forest Hills, NY) in 1972. The couple moved to Riverside, Connecticut in 1975.

Tom's professional career was highlighted by investor relations leadership roles at major corporations including City Investing Co, Combustion Engineering, Jaguar Cars, Cable & Wireless, and O2.

Tom loved socializing and made a point to introduce himself to those he met with a warm heart and an open mind. He will be missed by his family and the countless people whose lives were touched by his quick wit, infectious laughter, and tireless pursuit of fun. "A life well lived - Thanks to all his family and friends."

Tom will be laid to rest next to his parents and brother, William, in Holy Family Cemetery in Davenport.

For more information and online condolences: http:/www.hmdfuneralhome.com.

Published in Quad-City Times on Dec. 1, 2019
