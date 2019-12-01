|
Earl Raymond Wells Jr.
July 17, 1942-November 28, 2019
BETTENDORF-Earl Raymond Wells Jr. passed away at home on Thanksgiving Day November 28th, 2019.
Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 A.M. on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home in Bettendorf. Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Monday evening at the funeral home. Burial with military honors will be held at Davenport Memorial Park. Memorials can be made to the family.
He was born in Weybridge, Vermont on July 17th, 1942. His parents Earl Sr. and Alice Wells owned a dairy farm. They sold the farm when young Earl was 10 and moved to Iowa. Earl entered the Army in 1961 and was involved in the Bay of Pigs conflict. He left the army in 1964.
Earl married Peggy Elaine Haley on September 4th, 1964. They had two children Donald Paul, and Steven Ray. They divorced in 1982. Earl married Cynthia Lynn Brayton on June 18th, 1983. Earl graduated from Davenport Central High School. Earl was passionate about many things he was involved with throughout his many active years. He was a Scout Master for Boy Scouts and a baseball coach while his sons were growing up. He was active in the Presbyterian Church and served as an Elder and as Deacon. He established Chapter "O" of the Gold Wing Road Riders Association and was involved with the "Toys for Tots" Run.
He also volunteered to work crowd control for the Bix 7 races for several years. He was equally passionate about golf and enjoyed golfing with his partners for many seasons. He rallied for the IOWA Hawkeyes, New England Patriots and Chicago Bears. His heart was always with law enforcement. He served with the Winter Haven Florida Police Department as an Auxiliary Officer. He volunteered his time with the Bettendorf Citizen's Patrol, and Scott County Sheriff's VIPS Program. He also volunteered many many hours for the Greater Bettendorf Community Foundation assisting in the running of the Annual Bettendorf Easter Egg Hunt, the Bettendorf July 4th Parades and annual the Bettendorf Halloween Parades over the years.
Earl was a man of many talents. He held many different jobs throughout his life. He was a news printer for the Winter Haven Florida News Chief, served in law enforcement and security services. He was employed at Iowa Illinois Gas and Electric Company for many years. He was an over the road truck driver for some time as well. He liked to do many things.
He remained very close friends with Peggy over the years and will be missed by many others including his extended family, the Neville's of Le Claire, Iowa, Pat and Starla Ramm of Bettendorf, Diana Dyke and family of Bettendorf as well as many other friends of his. Earl was preceded in death by his parents Earl Sr. and Alice; his two older siblings, Clayton Holcomb and Dorothy Coleman.
He is survived by his wife Cynthia, his two sons, Don and Steve; three step-brothers, Richard, Jimmy and Johnny; his half-brother, Dana; his half-sister, Vickie; his grandchildren, Zachary, Alexander, Madison, Jacob and two step-grandchildren, Dylan and Jordan. He also had 4 great-grandchildren.
