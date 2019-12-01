|
Mary E. Dalldorf
August 24, 1926-November 29, 2019
DAVENPORT-Funeral Services to celebrate the life of Mary E. Dalldorf, 93, of Davenport, will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, December 3, 2019, at Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, downtown Davenport. Burial will be in Davenport Memorial Park. The family will greet friends Monday from 4:00p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home. There will be additional visitation Tuesday prior to her service from 9:30 to 10:30a.m. Mary passed away Friday, November 29, 2019 at her home in Davenport, surrounded by her family.
Mary Eileen Eggemann was born August 24, 1926 in Jefferson City, Missouri, a daughter of Leo H. and Zita (Grothoff) Eggemann. She married Carl W. Dalldorf, October 20, 1948. He preceded her in death, August 25, 1985.
Mary had worked 32 years with the former Woolworth Company, retiring in 1988. She was always ready to go out to lunch or shopping. She enjoyed her adventures with her best friend, Pat and loved traveling with her sister, Lucille and her niece, Jane.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to either the or the .
Survivors include her children; Diane Dalldorf, Gary Dalldorf and Ronald Dalldorf, all of Davenport; three grandchildren: Ross, Catherine and Melissa; three sisters; Lucille McLatchie and Roselyn Lyngholm both of Davenport; and Esther Kipp, of Moberly, Missouri; her best friend, Patricia Sterner, Davenport; as well as numerous special, and much-loved nieces, nephews and extended family.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, a sister Edna Langtimm, and her brothers-in-law, Duane Langtimm, James Lyngholm, William McLatchie and Willis Schroeder, and a nephew, Michael Lyngholm.
Her family wishes to extend a heartfelt thankyou to Genesis Hospice for all the love and support.
