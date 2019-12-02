Home

POWERED BY

Services
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA 52803
(563) 322-4438
Calling hours
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA 52803
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
12:00 PM
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA 52803
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Glenn Dettman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Glenn D. Dettman


1951 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Glenn D. Dettman Obituary

Glenn D. Dettman

April 13, 1951-November 30, 2019

BLUE GRASS-Funeral Services to celebrate the life of Glenn D. Dettman, 68, of Blue Grass, will be 12:00 p.m. Noon, Wednesday, December 4, 2019, at the Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, downtown Davenport. Burial will be in Davenport Memorial Park. His family will greet friends Wednesday from 11:00a.m. until service time at the funeral home. Glenn passed away Saturday, November 30, 2019 at Genesis Medical Center, East Campus, Davenport.

Glenn David Dettman was born April 13, 1951 in Davenport, a son of Raymond and Mary Lou (Zielinski) Dettman. He was united in marriage to Janice J. Fulton, January 13, 1988.

Glenn had worked construction for over 50 years retiring in 2017 as a carpenter and Supervisor with Bush Construction. He was extremely proud to retire from Bush Construction and enjoyed the opportunities and friendships he made there.

He was a Jeep enthusiast, enjoying road trips with his wife, especially when they were in pursuit of his favorite food, Donuts. He studied and practiced Tie Chi for many years. Glenn was a true craftsman and spent many hours fixing, creating and building things around his home.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the .

Survivors include his beloved wife of almost 32 years, Janice of Blue Grass; his in-laws; Bridgette (Mike) Anspach, Davenport, Matt (Donna) Fulton, Muscatine, Duke Fulton, Blue Grass and Craig (Stacey) Fulton, Grimes, IA; aunts, Betty Dettman and Carol Dettman, both of Davenport, as well as numerous special, and much-loved nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his son Derek, a sister Karen Pauly and a brother, Jeffery.

Online remembrances may be expressed at www.hmdfuneralhome.com.

Published in Quad-City Times from Dec. 2 to Dec. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Glenn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -