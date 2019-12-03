|
|
Janet R. Wilhoit Tiedje
March 10, 1962-December 1, 2019
WHEATLAND-Wheatland – Janet R. Wilhoit Tiedje, age 57 of Wheatland, passed away on Sunday December 1, 2019 at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. Funeral services will be held on Thursday December 5, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Paul's United Church of Christ in Wheatland with Pastor Tessa Cavey officiating. Visitation will be on Wednesday December 4 from 4-7 p.m. also at the church. Burial will be at St. Patrick's Cemetery in Big Rock with a lunch back at the church following the committal service.
Janet was born March 10, 1962 to Jack and Charlotte (Devlin) Wilhoit in Jacksonville, Illinois and was raised by Jack and Eunice Wilhoit Hoopes. She married Randy Tiedje on August 24, 1994 in Davenport.
She is survived by her husband Randy; daughter Brittany (special friend Tyler Fowler) of Dubuque; sisters Judi (Larry) Blunk of Bettendorf and Jamie (Jeff) Vitek of Durant; brother Jack Wilhoit of Davenport; stepbrothers Doug (Judy) Peak of Decatur, Il and Bob Peak of Jacksonville, Il; step-sister Diane (Mike) Townsley of Walford, IA; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; stepbrothers Mike Peak and Scott Hoopes; and brother-in-law Donnie Kirk.
Janet's family, including her dogs, were a big part of her life. She enjoyed motorcycle riding and all the friends she made doing so. Janet was active in her community and also enjoyed working at Theisen's helping people, gardening, humming birds, and the outdoors. Her favorite spot was the Big Cat Rescue in Rock Springs, WI.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family.
Chapman Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.chapmanfh.com.
Published in Quad-City Times on Dec. 3, 2019