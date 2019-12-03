|
Shirley A. Bradley
December 1, 2019
BETTENDORF-Shirley A. Bradley, 85, of Bettendorf, passed away Sunday, December 1, 2019 at the Iowa Masonic Village. Funeral services celebrating Shirley's life will be held on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at 11am at Weerts Funeral Home. Visitation will be Wednesday, December 4, 2019 from 3pm to 6:30pm at Weerts Funeral Home. Burial will be at Davenport Memorial Park. Memorials in Shirley's name may be made to Zion Lutheran Church.
Shirley was born in 1934, to John and Edna Kenney in Loda, Illinois. She attended Augustana College, Rock Island, IL where she met the love of her life, David Bradley. They were married on February 13, 1954 at First Lutheran Church in Paxton, Illinois. Shirley was a loving stay at home mom, caring not just for her own children, but for all of the neighborhood children as well. She loved to bake, especially cookies, which earned her the nickname "Cookie Grandma". Shirley also loved to do crafts, gifting her friends and family little plastic canvases that she had stitched. In her younger years, Shirley was an excellent seamstress. She was an active member at Zion Lutheran Church, where she volunteered; she was also a volunteer at Genesis West Medical Center. Shirley also enjoyed playing cards.
Those left to honor Shirley's memory are her children: Robert (Clara) Bradley, Norma (John) Rymars, and Cathy (Rich) McGrath; grandchildren: Mary Bradley, Jeri Bradley, John (Tarah) Bradley, Jami Bearce, Jennifer Terry, Adam Bearce, Patrick McCrindle, and Kaylee McCrindle; great-grandchildren: Elizabeth, Skyye, Cameron, Faith, and Janna; sister Marion (Tom) Caldwell; sister-in-law Sally Kenney; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband David, her parents, a daughter Charlotte "Sherrie" Bearce, and her brother Jack Kenney.
