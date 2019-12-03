Home

POWERED BY

Services
Weerts Funeral Home
3625 Jersey Ridge Rd
Davenport, IA 52807
563-355-4433
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:30 PM
Weerts Funeral Home
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Weerts Funeral Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Bradley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley A. Bradley

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Shirley A. Bradley Obituary

Shirley A. Bradley

December 1, 2019

BETTENDORF-Shirley A. Bradley, 85, of Bettendorf, passed away Sunday, December 1, 2019 at the Iowa Masonic Village. Funeral services celebrating Shirley's life will be held on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at 11am at Weerts Funeral Home. Visitation will be Wednesday, December 4, 2019 from 3pm to 6:30pm at Weerts Funeral Home. Burial will be at Davenport Memorial Park. Memorials in Shirley's name may be made to Zion Lutheran Church.

Shirley was born in 1934, to John and Edna Kenney in Loda, Illinois. She attended Augustana College, Rock Island, IL where she met the love of her life, David Bradley. They were married on February 13, 1954 at First Lutheran Church in Paxton, Illinois. Shirley was a loving stay at home mom, caring not just for her own children, but for all of the neighborhood children as well. She loved to bake, especially cookies, which earned her the nickname "Cookie Grandma". Shirley also loved to do crafts, gifting her friends and family little plastic canvases that she had stitched. In her younger years, Shirley was an excellent seamstress. She was an active member at Zion Lutheran Church, where she volunteered; she was also a volunteer at Genesis West Medical Center. Shirley also enjoyed playing cards.

Those left to honor Shirley's memory are her children: Robert (Clara) Bradley, Norma (John) Rymars, and Cathy (Rich) McGrath; grandchildren: Mary Bradley, Jeri Bradley, John (Tarah) Bradley, Jami Bearce, Jennifer Terry, Adam Bearce, Patrick McCrindle, and Kaylee McCrindle; great-grandchildren: Elizabeth, Skyye, Cameron, Faith, and Janna; sister Marion (Tom) Caldwell; sister-in-law Sally Kenney; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband David, her parents, a daughter Charlotte "Sherrie" Bearce, and her brother Jack Kenney.

Online condolences may be made to Shirley's family by visiting her obituary at www.weertsfh.com

Published in Quad-City Times from Dec. 3 to Dec. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shirley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -