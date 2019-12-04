Home

Hillcrest Baptist Church
6317 W River Dr
Davenport, IA 52802
Memorial service
Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
Hillcrest Baptist Church
Putnam Museum
Davenport, IA
Lorraine Ellen Naumann


1929 - 2019
Lorraine Ellen Naumann Obituary

Lorraine Ellen Naumann

August 26, 1929-November 19, 2019

BETTENDORF-Lorraine Ellen Naumann (Née Laxner), 90 of Davenport fell asleep and walked into heaven after a courageous battle with lung cancer and heart disease at Clarissa Cook Hospice House in Bettendorf, IA. On November 19, 2019. A Memorial service will be held on December 15, 2019, 10 A.M. at Hillcrest Baptist Church in the Putnam Museum, Davenport, IA. Lorraine was born on August 26,1929 in Chicago IL. To William Laxner Sr. And Ellen (Drew) Laxner. She attended Catholic school in Chicago. Lorraine Married Leonard Naumann Sr. In 1947. She was employed at Motorola in Franklin Park and Schaumburg, IL.; and as a waitress in the Chicago area,retiring at age 77. She moved to Davenport in 2008 to be near her daughter Christine and family. Lorraine was loved by all and enjoyed family time, playing cards and watching baseball; especially when the Cubs won the World Series in 2016. She is survived by her children: Cynthia (Henry) Meier Jr.,Catherine (Thomas) Hardy, Leonard Naumann Jr., Michael (Judith) Naumann,Christine (David) Ohl. Grandchildren: Lindsey Meier, Henry (Erin) Meier III, Heather (Michael) Fassio, Angela (Chris) Brumfield, Eric Naumann, Kimberly (Jason) Berzanski, Mitchell Naumann, Barrett (Jennifer) Conklin, Emily (Matthew) Chrastka. Great grandchildren: Hailey, Jacob, William, Christian, Emily, Haydn, Michael, Baxter, Alexandra, Stella. She was preceded in death by her parents, Evelyn Mertes (sister), Donald Laxner (brother), Leonard Naumann Sr. and dear friend George Foca.

Published in Quad-City Times on Dec. 4, 2019
