Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Maria Goretti Catholic Church
Coal Valley, IA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Maria Goretti Catholic Church
Coal Valley, IA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Wilson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan E. Wilson


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joan E. Wilson Obituary

Joan E. Wilson

February 22, 1931-December 3, 2019

COAL VALLEY-Joan E. Wilson, 88, of Coal Valley passed away December 3, 2019 at her home surrounded by her loving family. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11am on Monday, December 9, at St. Maria Goretti Catholic Church in Coal Valley with visitation one hour prior. Burial will be at Mount Calvary Cemetery in Davenport. Memorials may be made to the Veterans Association, Genesis Hospice or through parish Masses.

Joan was born February 22, 1931 in Rock Island, IL, the daughter of John and Anna Wilson. She graduated from St. Joseph's High School in Rock Island. Joan was "the great family organizer" and caregiver to all who loved her. She cared for her parents, siblings, nieces, nephews, and children for over seven decades. For 31 years Joan was a cherished member and caregiver to the Flesher family household.

Survivors include her sisters Lolita Schlapfer of Silvis and Dorothy DeMink of Moline; many nieces and nephews including Rose, Michael, Mary, Edward, Patrick, Eileen, Christine, and Thomas. Joan was most recently preceded in death by her sister Helen Jorgenson. She was also preceded in death by her parents, sister Margaret Reedy, twin brother John V. Wilson, brother William Wilson, and nephew Joseph Reedy.

Online condolences may be made at www.schrodermortuary.com

Published in Quad-City Times on Dec. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -