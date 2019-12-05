Home

POWERED BY

Services
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA 52803
(563) 322-4438
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
downtown Davenport, IA
View Map
Graveside service
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
2:30 PM
Rock Island National Cemetery
Arsenal Island, IA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Hines
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald D. Hines


1948 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ronald D. Hines Obituary

Ronald D. Hines

May 31, 1948-November 14, 2019

EAST MOLINE-Ronald D. Hines, 71, died Thursday, November 14, 2019 at Hope Creek, East Moline. Graveside services will be 2:30 p.m. Friday, December 6, 2019 at the Rock Island National Cemetery, Arsenal Island with military honors. Visitation will be Friday from 1 until 2p.m. at the Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, downtown Davenport.

He was born May 31, 1948, a son of William and Florine Hines. He proudly served in the Army.

Among survivors are his children and grandchildren and brothers.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.hmdfuneralhome.com

Published in Quad-City Times from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ronald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -