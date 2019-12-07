|
Suzanne Christine Yackley
February 6, 1960-December 3, 2019
DAVENPORT-Suzanne Christine Yackley, 59, of Davenport passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 3, 2019.
Visitation will be Monday, December 9, 2019 from 3-7 p.m., with a Rosary at 7 p.m. at The Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home. Funeral Services and Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church, Davenport. There will be additional visitation at church from 9:30 a.m. until Mass time. Burial will be at National Cemetery, Rock Island Arsenal. Memorials may be made to the family for college expenses for her daughters or Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church.
Suzanne was born February 6, 1960 in Davenport, daughter of Ralph and Ramona (Morales) Granados. She was united in marriage to James Yackley on May 30, 1987. Together they raised one son, Jonathan, and two daughters, Jessica and Jillian.
Suzanne obtained her Masters Degree in Business Administration and worked in Army Contracting for 34 years at the Rock Island Arsenal, achieving many accomplishments. She was a member of Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church where she was a Eucharistic Minister, on the Parish Council and the Liturgy Committee. In her free time, she enjoyed scrapbooking, painting, and sewing.
Suzanne has always been deeply rooted in her faith. She loved and cherished her family and valued all her relationships. She had a gift of blessing everyone around her with her calming presence and positive attitude that united and encouraged those around her.
Loving survivors include her husband, James; children Jonathan, Jessica and Jillian; siblings Mona (Richard) Jansen, Melissa (Ted) Baumbach, Kathleen (Ron) Johnson, and Josephine Epping; mother Ramona Lackey; and her father Ralph Granados.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Isidra Granados, and nephews Joshua Baumbach-Olson, and Adam and Richard Jansen Jr.
For online condolences: http://www.hmdfuneralhome.com.