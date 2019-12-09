Home

Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA 52803
(563) 322-4438
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Tyla Atiana Tate


2019 - 2019
Tyla Atiana Tate Obituary

Tyla Atiana Tate

December 2, 2019-December 7, 2019

DAVENPORT-Tyla Atiana Tate, infant daughter of Tyrone Tate and Briza Corrales, was born into this life on December 2, 2019 and became an angel on December 7, 2019 at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.

Friends and family are invited to gather from 3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home in Davenport.

Tyla is survived by many loving family members. She joins in heaven her paternal grandmother, Berta Tate; paternal great-grandmother, Helen "Ninny" Ford; maternal grandpa, Ramiro Corrales; maternal grandparents, Fausto and Consuelo Mendez; and a great-aunt, Ruby Mendez.

Online condolences may be made to Tyla's family by viewing her obituary at www.hmdfuneralhome.com.

Published in Quad-City Times on Dec. 9, 2019
