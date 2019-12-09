|
Mary Ann Borbeck
September 11, 1932-December 7, 2019
DAVENPORT-MaryAnn Borbeck, 87, Davenport, died Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Genesis Medical Center, Davenport.
Funeral services and Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church, Davenport. Burial will be at Rock Island National Cemetery. Visitation will be 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, December 10th at Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport. Rosary being prayed at 3:30 p.m., prayer service held at 6:30 p.m. Additional visitation 1 hour prior to funeral. Memorials to St. Anthony's Church or are appreciated.
MaryAnn was born September 11, 1932 in Davenport, daughter of Vincent H. and Mary M. (Kelleher) Daniel. MaryAnn graduated from Immaculate Conception Academy (ICA) in 1950 and Buzzell's Beauty School in 1952. October 20, 1956 she married Joseph Borbeck.
As part of the NW Businessmen's Association, she was proud to be one it's first woman owned businesses. She owned/operated MaryAnn's Beauty Salon at Five Points from 1955-1971. She was one of the first presidents of the Jackson Elementary School PTA, and active member of the Holy Trinity Mission School. For over 40 years she was a Girl Scout Leader and Outdoor Field Trainer. She was a founding member of the "Old Bittie Committee", an elite special force of former Girl Scout Leaders and Trainers. She loved her book club with dear friends for the last 21 years.
Family, faith and friends were everything. She was affectionately known to her grandchildren as Ham.
Survivors include her husband, Joe; children, Cathy (Peter) Lucas of Overland Park, Kansas, Jay Borbeck of Bettendorf, Suzy (Scott) Ketelsen of Cedar Rapids, and Connie (Jeff) Bear of West Linn, Oregon; grandchildren, Dani (Chris) Odekirk, Ryan Lucas, Sara Borbeck Reid, Kelsey, Joey and Connor Borbeck, Drew, Amy and Adam Ketelsen, Jacob (Molly), Zachary and Maggie Bear; sister, Barb (Bill) Ketelaar.