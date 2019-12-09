Home

Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home Inc
201 E 4Th Ave
Milan, IL 61264
(309) 756-5513
Dale J. Hamerlinck

Dale J. Hamerlinck

September 15, 1922-December 8, 2019

MILAN-Dale J. Hamerlinck, 97, of Milan, passed away Sunday December 8, 2019 at Silver Cross Nursing and Rehabilitation, Rock Island.

Funeral Mass will be 10am Thursday at St. Ambrose Catholic Church, Milan. Visitation will be held on Wednesday from 4:00 to 7:00pm at Wheelan Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan, with a rosary recited at 3:30pm.

Burial will be in Western Township Cemetery. Memorials may be left to .

Dale was born on September 15, 1922 in Wyoming, Iowa, the son of Joseph and Hazel (Countrymen) Hamerlinck. He married Betty Curry in 1944. She preceded him in 2003. He later married Kathryn Smith on August 25, 2005.

Mr. Hamerlinck had farmed most of his adult life and later was a crop adjuster for Country Companies.

He loved spending time with his family and friends, playing cards, fishing and was an avid Chicago Cubs fan. Dale was a member of St. Ambrose Catholic Church, Milan, Sherrard Lions Club and an original member of the Sherrard Volunteer Fire Department.

Survivors include his wife, Kathryn "Dolly"; children, Nancy (Craig) Afeld, Arkansas, Daniel (Sue) Hamerlinck, Arkansas, Martin (Audrey) Hamerlinck, Rock Island, Herbert (Emily) Smith III, Oregon, John (Gay) Smith, Council Bluffs, Virginia (Don) Dietrick, Clinton, Madonna (Gregg) Obern, Clinton, Regina (Mike) Farley Poplar Grove; 12 grandchildren; 25 great grandchildren; 1 great great granddaughter; sister, Mary Wilhelm, Geneseo; and brother, Eugene Hamerlinck, Milan.

He was preceded by his first wife, Betty; daughter, Betty Grove and brother, Dean Hamerlinck.

Published in Quad-City Times from Dec. 9 to Dec. 12, 2019
