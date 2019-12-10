|
|
William Spencer Shore
November 9, 1925-December 6, 2019
DAVENPORT-William Spencer Shore, "Mr Honor Flight" passed away peacefully at Clarissa C. Cook surrounded by his loving family on December 6, 2019. Visitation will be Thursday, December 12 at Weerts Funeral Home from 5:30 to 7:30 pm. A memorial service will be held at Koning Chapel, Ridgecrest Village on Saturday December 14 from 1:30 to 3:30 pm. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Elizabeth Shore Scholarship fund at Trinity Episcopal Church or the Honor Flight of the QC. Online condolences may be left at www.weertsfh.com
Bill was born November 9, 1925, to Glenn and Esther Shore in Sioux City, Iowa. He graduated from Algona High School in 1943. He was attached to the 65th Division, Third Army and served in Europe during WWII. He enrolled in Iowa State University where he met and married Elizabeth (nee Adams) in 1948. He earned his PhD in chemistry from the University of Iowa. Eventually the Shores moved to the Quad Cities where he worked for the Rock Island Arsenal, retiring in 1991. The family joined Trinity Episcopal Cathedral. He sang in the choir and served on the vestry. They spent their retirement traveling the world and the United States. In 2001, they moved to Ridgecrest Village. In 2008, he learned there was no space for the Quad City Veterans on Honor Flights from Chicago, so he helped start a local Honor Flight Chapter. He was part of many Honor Flights, both as participant and guardian He is predeceased by his wife of 56 years, Elizabeth; daughter Mary Beth; brothers Jesse and Bruce.
He is survived by his children, Catherine (Jose) Martinez, David (Dea Jae) Shore, Margaret Shore (Ross Dubin) and Sarah Shore; sisters, Mary Moon and Carol Tharp and brother Cliff; one grandson, 6 step-grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.
Published in Quad-City Times on Dec. 10, 2019