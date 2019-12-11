|
Roberta J. Barr Darbyshire
December 5, 2019
DAVENPORT-Roberta J. Barr Darbyshire, 77, of Davenport, passed away Thursday, December 5, 2019, at the Genesis Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House with her loving family by her side. Celebration of Life services will be held on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 10:30 am at the First Presbyterian Church, Davenport, Iowa. Visitation will be held on Friday, December 13, 2019, at Weerts Funeral Home, Jersey Ridge and Kimberly from 4 pm to 8 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Roberta's name may be made to the Gift of Life Transplant House, 705 2nd St SW, Rochester, MN 55902.
Roberta was born in 1942 to Nathan and Jean ( Borland) Barr in Waterloo, Iowa. The family moved to Sioux City, Iowa, where she graduated from Sioux City East High School in 1960. She enrolled in Morningside College, where she joined Alpha Delta Pi Sorority. Roberta was very proud that her daughter, Jean, and her granddaughter, Jada, both became members of the same sorority, making Jada a double legacy. While attending Morningside, she met her future husband, Hobart Darbyshire. They were married at the Congregational Church, Sioux City, on June 9, 1963. After both of them obtained their degrees they moved to West Branch, Iowa, and Roberta taught Kindergarten while her husband attended law school at the University of Iowa. After moving to Davenport so that her husband, Hobart, could practice law, Roberta was kept busy raising their three daughters, occasionally substitute teaching, and being a homemaker until Mary was ready to start school. She then returned to teaching in the Davenport school system until her retirement in 2003. During her teaching career, she obtained her Master's Degree at the University of Iowa, and was employed by the school district as a reading specialist for several years. She transitioned to administrative duties in the newly established pre-school program before finishing her career as a school-administration liaison. In 1988, she received recognition by receiving a "Golden Apple" outstanding teacher award. During these years, she taught Sunday school and enjoyed playing tennis. In her free time, she enjoyed long solitary walks and outdoor activities. In 2001, she was diagnosed with Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF). She underwent a successful lung transplant at The Mayo Clinic, Rochester, Minnesota, in 2009, and was treated there throughout the remainder of her life. Her activities were limited by her disease but she remained cheerful and as active as able, took up Sudoku, puzzles, and thoroughly enjoying her grandchildren and their many activities.
She is survived by her husband, Hobart; daughters: Jean Vanous, Juli (Shawn McCullum) Darbyshire, and Mary (Cory) Darbyshire-Zito; grandchildren Joshua, Jada, Tyler, Zoe, and Sophie; and brother, Lonson Barr. She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother Joel Barr, and son-in-law Ed Vanous. The family gratefully acknowledges Genesis East Medical Center, The Kahl Home, and Genesis Clarissa Cook Hospice House, for their kindness and compassion. Online condolences may be made to Roberta's family by visiting her obituary at www.weertsfh.com