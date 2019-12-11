|
Flora Stith Lowe
February 22, 1948-December 7, 2019
CLINTON-Flora Stith Lowe, age 71 of Clinton, passed away on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at her home. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM in Saturday, December 14, 2019 at the Pape Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 4:00 to 7:00 PM Friday at the Pape Funeral Home and from 10:00 AM until the service time Saturday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Springdale Cemetery.
Flora was born in Richmond, Virginia on February 22, 1948, the daughter of Gerald K. and Mary (Booth) Stith. She graduated from John Marshall High School in Richmond. She received her BA Degree in French from the College of William and Mary and her Master's Degree in Librarianship from Emory University in Atlanta. Flora married William "Curt" Lowe on June 14, 1969 in Richmond.
A long term member of the American Library Association, Flora enjoyed a productive career during her 34 years as Library Director at Mt. St. Clare College. She greatly expanded library holdings in print and electronic resources. She also played a leading role in fostering cooperation in area libraries on both sides of the river. Over her years directing the library, Flora particularly treasured her relationships with her student workers many of whom she kept in touch with. At the time of her retirement the library at Ashford was renamed the Flora S. Lowe Library in her honor.
Flora knew 7 languages and taught English as a second language. She was a member of Christ Episcopal Church. As a former member of St John's Episcopal Church she was a member of the Altar Guild, Daughters of the King and a member of the choir. She and her husband Curt were avid supporters of Mt. St. Clare, the Franciscan University and Ashford athletics & college events. They enjoyed traveling, making 4 trips to England and 2 to Italy, one of which was an Assisi Pilgrimage and 3 of which were Ashford travel courses. She enjoyed reading, genealogy, needle work, knitting and crocheting.
Flora is survived by her husband Curt and her daughter Elizabeth Lowe of Clinton. She was preceded in death by her parents and grandson. In lieu of flowers the family request memorials made to the . Online condolences may be left at www.papefh.com.
Published in Quad-City Times on Dec. 11, 2019