Margaret Mary (Ernst) Douglas-Beck
December 10, 2019
DUBUQUE-Margaret Mary (Ernst) Douglas-Beck, 85, of Dubuque, Iowa formerly of Davenport passed away on December 10th, 2019 at Stonehill Care Center.
Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Thursday, December 12th, 2019 at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road where a wake service will be at 4:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, December 13th, 2019 at St. Joseph Key West Church with Rev. Rodney Allers officiating. Burial will be in Mount Olivet Cemetery.
Published in Quad-City Times on Dec. 12, 2019