William B. Fennelly
December 6, 1933-December 11, 2019
DAVENPORT-William B. Fennelly (also known as Dad, Grandpa, Great Grandpa, Bill, Billy, Bossy, and Barney), 86, passed away December 11 at Genesis East, Davenport.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be 11a.m. Saturday, December 14 at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, Davenport. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Davenport. Visitation will be Saturday from 9a.m until the time of the mass at church.
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.
He was born December 6th, 1933 in Chicago, Illinois and was raised in Davenport, a son of John and Della Fennelly, who were immigrants from Ireland. Bill married Carol Dreier in 1956.
Bill and Carol have four children, Bill (Deb), Pat (Kelley), Mike (Ann), and Kelly (Dave) Coiner; twelve grandchildren: Billy (Lyndsey), Steven (Andrea), Megan (Mike) Rieck, Michelle Gibbs, Jake, Trevor, Kate (Gabe) Lorack, Luke, Liz, Ty (Stef), Zach, Aly (Hunter) and eight great-grandchildren Will, Callie, Camden, Chandler, Nolan, Hayden, Tanner, Kemper, and a special niece, Kathy (Gene) Schwarz and family and many loving nieces and nephews.
Bill was raised alongside fourteen siblings. Surviving are: Tom (Esther), Kevin (Rose), Larry (Barb), Rose Fennelly, and Josie Fennelly. Preceding him in death are John, Richard, Jim, Mary Lauer, Katie Strandlund, Anna Mae Fennelly, Peggy Kinsella, Patricia "Tootie" Fennelly, and Rita Wiegand.
Bill is loved and cherished by his family and friends. He loved his job, staff and was proud of his career in politics and 100% Irish roots. He enjoyed playing Euchre with his buddies and watching the Iowa State Cyclones.
The family thanks everyone for their outpouring of love, prayers and support.
Special thanks to our friend and physician Myra Daniel, along with Drs. Coyne, Robken and Foreman.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Handicapped Development Center.
