Robert A. "Bob" Macomber
June 1, 1945-December 10, 2019
BLUE GRASS-Robert A. "Bob" Macomber, 74, of Blue Grass, Iowa, was welcomed into Heaven on Tuesday, December 10, 2019, while at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House in Bettendorf, Iowa.
A Celebration of Bob's Life is planned for Sunday, December 15, from 4:00 to 6:30 p.m. at the Buffalo Community Center, 426 Clark St., Buffalo, Iowa. Dinner will be served. In true fashion on Bob's tastes, the family asks that you come dressed comfortably and enjoy in the sharing of the many stories of how Bob touched our lives with his humor and extensive knowledge. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family for later designation.
Bob was born in Cascade, Iowa, on June 1, 1945, to C. William "Bill" and Hilda (Felton) Macomber. He grew up in Buffalo, where he attended school through 8th grade. Buffalo students were transported to Bettendorf for the 9th-12th grades. He graduated there in 1963.
JoAnn Patty and Bob were united in marriage in Des Moines, Iowa, on June 21, 1975. They built a life together with their two children, Sarah and Paul, full of love and laughter. Bob formally worked at Farmall, J.I. Case, Occidental, and the Masonic Health Systems before retiring. He had a great passion for his disc sharpening and mobile welding business for area farmers.
He had a great love for his family, but also loved the Iowa Hawkeyes, and the Chicago Cubs and Bears. He enjoyed crossword puzzles and reading books on history.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, JoAnn; children, Sarah (Rick) Detjens of Blair, Nebraska, and Paul Macomber of Coralville, Iowa; grandchildren, Grace and Zachary of Blair; sister, Ella (Dennis) Johns of League City, Texas; brother, Charles William (Nancy) Macomber of Cascade; brother-in-law, Don (Tracy) Patty of Raleigh, North Carolina; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; in-laws, Carroll and Opal Patty; and dear friend, Steve Saur.
