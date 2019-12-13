|
Philip A. Fier
September 8, 1942-December 10, 2019
ELDRIDGE-Funeral Services and a Memorial Mass for Philip A. Fier, 77, a resident of Eldridge, will be 11:00am Saturday, December 14, 2019 at St. Ann's Catholic Church, Long Grove. Per his wishes, the rite of cremation was accorded. Private burial will take place at a later date. The family will greet friends Saturday from 9:00am until the time of the service at church. Philip passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at his residence in Eldridge. Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Philip Alan Fier was born September 8, 1942 in Maquoketa, a son of Francis J. and Inga (Christiansen) Fier. He married Linda K. Balk March 31, 1967 in Clinton. They have celebrated 52 years of marriage. Philip worked in purchasing for Caterpillar, retiring after 40 years of service. Philip enjoyed golfing and playing with his grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to and Stead Family Children's Hospital, University of Iowa Hospitals, Iowa City.
Those left to honor Philip's memory include his wife, Linda; children: Shawn (Carolyn ) Fier, Barrington, Illinois, Tom (Denise) Fier, Eldridge and Ryan (Sarah) Fier, Crystal Lake, Illinois; 10 grandchildren: Gabriella, Maria, Isabella, Jonathan, Jacob, Mackenzie, Lauren, Julia, James and Michael. He was preceded in death by his parents, siblings, Gloria Lichner, Margaret Seifert, Andrea Fier, Francis "Buddy" Fier, Dale Fier and James Fier.
