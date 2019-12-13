|
|
Shirley Jean Krummel
June 26, 1935-December 11, 2019
TIPTON-Shirley Jean Krummel, 84, formerly of Tipton, entered eternity at 7:45 pm on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 while under the care of Windmill Manor Nursing Home in Coralville, Iowa. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 11:00 am at Fry Funeral Home in Tipton with the Rev. Ronald Lashmit officiating. Burial will follow in the Tipton Masonic Cemetery and then family and friends are invited to return to the funeral home for a time of food and fellowship. A general memorial fund has been established in her memory. Online condolences may be shared at www.fryfuneralhome.com.
Shirley, daughter of Rudolph Henry Krummel and Mary Ellen Nephew Krummel, was born on June 26, 1935 on a farm near Bennett, Iowa. She graduated from Bennett High School and worked in housekeeping in the pediatrics department for the University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics, retiring in 1997 after 26 years of service. Shirley was an animal lover, especially dogs and enjoyed attending various farmers markets.
Shirley is survived by her son, Tim (Beth) Wright of Wyoming, Iowa, sister, Bonnie Krummel of Iowa City, her sister-in-law, Rhea Krummel of Durant, and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Rudolph and Mary Ellen Krummel and her brother, William Krummel and her nephew, Jim Krummel.
Published in Quad-City Times from Dec. 13 to Dec. 14, 2019