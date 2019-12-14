Home

POWERED BY

Services
Vandemore Funeral Home Ltd
580 E Ogden Ave
Geneseo, IL 61254
(309) 944-1415
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Vandemore Funeral Home Ltd
580 E Ogden Ave
Geneseo, IL 61254
View Map
Prayer Service
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
6:30 PM
Vandemore Funeral Home Ltd
580 E Ogden Ave
Geneseo, IL 61254
View Map
Memorial Mass
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Malachy Catholic Church
Geneseo, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Theresa Kandis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Theresa H. "Terri" Kandis


1958 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Theresa H. "Terri" Kandis Obituary

Theresa "Terri" H. Kandis

April 29, 1958-December 12, 2019

GENESEO-Theresa "Terri" H. Kandis, 61, of Geneseo passed away quietly on December 12, 2019, at her home in Geneseo. A Memorial Mass to celebrate her life will be held on Tuesday, December 17, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Malachy Catholic Church, Geneseo. Reverend Michael Pakula will celebrate the Mass. A private inurnment will be held at a future date. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. on Monday, December 16 at Vandemore Funeral Home, Geneseo Chapel. A Trision prayer service will be held at 6:30 p.m. Memorials may be directed to the Terri Kandis Memorial Fund. Cremation Rites have been accorded.

Terri was born on April 29, 1958, the daughter of Charles and Edna (Skalitzky) Hoffman in Sun Prairie, WI. She attended Sun Prairie High School and the University of Wisconsin, River Falls. Terri married Michael Kandis on July 7, 1979, in Sun Prairie, WI. Terri and Michael were blessed with three beautiful children. Becoming a mother was her most important accomplishment. Later, she was proud to be a grandmother, called Mimi. Terri spent 15 years as a volunteer for the Geneseo Ambulance Service. She loved being an EMT. She was a Jazzercise member, and taught in cities that she lived in prior to moving to Geneseo. No matter where the family lived, Terri made every house a warm and inviting home. She was the glue of the family. Everyone loved her so much!

Those left to cherish all of their memories of Terri include her husband, Michael; her son, Nathan (Jen) Kandis, Waterloo, WI; daughters, Amber (Jeff) Mannon, Washington, IL, and Zoie (Trent) Nuxoll, Mahomet IL; grandchildren, Kara and Chase Mannon, Owen, Blake and Maddox Nuxoll; her Mom, Edna Hoffman, Lodi, WI; brothers, Charles (Deborah) Hoffman, Racine, WI, and Gary Hoffman, Tucson, AZ; sisters, Jean Hoffman, Burnsville, MN, Marilyn Fuss, Baraboo, WI, Barb (Jim) Hoffman, Tucson, Deborah (Tom) Ellis, Austin , TX, and Beth (Thomas) Edwards. She also leaves her brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Deno (Dr. Ann) Kandis, of East Moline, IL.

Terri was preceded in death by her father, Charles Hoffman.

Published in Quad-City Times on Dec. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Theresa's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -