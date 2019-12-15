Home

McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home
644 River Dr
Bettendorf, IA 52722
563-355-1751
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Our Lady of the River Catholic Church
LeClaire, IA
Memorial Mass
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of the River Catholic Church
LeClaire, IA
Paul L. Yulga


1939 - 2019
Paul L. Yulga Obituary

Paul L. Yulga

February 18, 1939-December 13, 2019

PLEASANT VALLEY-Paul L. Yulga, 80, of Pleasant Valley, Iowa, passed away on Friday, December 13, 2019 at his residence.

A Memorial Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday at Our Lady of the River Catholic Church in LeClaire. Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Inurnment will be in Pleasant Valley Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family.

Paul was born on February 18, 1939 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, the son of Peter and Mary (Hogan) Yulga. During the Vietnam War he served in the U.S. Marine Corp. On February 8, 1964 he married Linda Primmer at St Patrick's Catholic Church in Cedar Rapids. Paul was employed as a salesman. He was a member of Our Lady of the River Catholic Church, past president of the Parish Council, 4th Degree Knight and member of the Knights of Columbus, past bowling league president, and a member of the Buffalo Bill American Legion, LeClaire. He enjoyed sports, especially bowling and golf. Most of all, he loved spending time with his grandchildren.

Those left to honor his memory are his wife, Linda Yulga of Pleasant Valley; daughter, Sally (David) Van Dyke of Blue Springs, Missouri; sons, Steve (Debra) Yulga of Lake City, Minnesota, John (Deanne) Yulga of LeClaire; sisters, Cathy Hardy of Coralville, Iowa, Mary (Gene) Grillot of Olathe, Kansas; brother, Jim (Pat) Yulga of Phoenix, Arizona; and 7 grandchildren, Megan, Tate, Shawn, Nathan, Alex, Katie, Brooke.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Online condolences may be shared with Paul's family at www.McGinnis-Chambers.com.

Published in Quad-City Times on Dec. 15, 2019
